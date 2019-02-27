The Sun News is replacing Saturday print edition with expanded Friday, Sunday papers

To our readers:
The Sun News is changing again to make sure we are able to meet the needs of our readers and the communities we serve long into the future. We know that you want the same breaking news whether it be crime in your neighborhood, changing weather, traffic issues, school problems and watchdog journalism that holds public officials accountable, and so much more. And we’re seeing that more and more of our customers are engaging with our local journalism online. This is not only a trend in Myrtle Beach, it is a widespread trend in the media industry, and in fact, all industries.
In light of this shift to digital and to serve our growing audience online, starting April 6, we will no longer produce a printed newspaper on Saturday and will launch expanded newspapers on Fridays and Sundays. Many of the features that you enjoy on Saturday such as comics, puzzles, TV listings and local sports coverage will now appear in expanded editions in print on Friday and Sunday. On Saturdays, we will continue to publish the strong independent local journalism you expect from The Sun News. We invite you to “go digital” on Saturdays and visit our website or eEdition, which replicates the experience of a printed newspaper online.
While a printed newspaper once was the sole means of accessing news and information, we now offer many different ways to connect with The Sun News beyond print — on our myrtlebeachonline.com website, on mobile apps, on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram, through video and newsletters. These digital platforms are accessible wherever you go and and whenever you want.
We are making this change to invest in our digital offerings for a large and quickly growing audience. In fact, our digital audience is now bigger than our print readership on Saturdays. That is why we are shifting more and more of our resources online.
As we make this transition together we want to thank you for your loyalty and investment in The Sun News. We are dedicated to providing this community, one we care deeply about, with independent, fact-based news and solutions for local businesses that help us all thrive and grow for many years to come. This is another step to make progress towards this goal.
Thank you.
— Rich Canazaro, general manager, The Sun News
