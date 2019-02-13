Oral surgeon now accused of sexually abusing child under anesthesia, new charges show

An oral surgeon who was recently arrested on multiple charges in connection with sexually abusing patients while they were under anesthesia was named in 13 new charges Wednesday, North Carolina jail records show.
Among the new crimes Michael Lee Hasson was charged with include a count of statutory rape/sex offense, according to New Hanover Sheriff’s Office records. The child is believed to be 14 years old, WECT reported.
Police said the 55-year-old, who practiced at Wilmington Oral Surgery, sexually abused female patients from 2009 to 2018, per Star News Online.
Hasson was first arrested Jan. 31, and charged with three counts of sexual battery and one count of second-degree forcible sexual offense, the News & Observer reported.
On Wednesday, Hasson was charged with seven counts of sexual battery, three counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of second-degree sex offense, along with the statutory rape/sex offense, jail records show.
The oral surgeon was at a restaurant Wednesday when he was arrested on the newest charges by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to WECT.
He was taken to the New Hanover County Jail, where he is being held on $1 million bond, sheriff’s office records show. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
In addition to the new charges, Hasson had his license and anesthesia permit suspended by the N.C. State Board of Dental Examiners.
Wilmington Oral Surgery was closed Wednesday, according to Star News Online.
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating the possibility that there are more victims, and asks anyone with information to call 910-343-3609, WRAL reported. That includes anyone who has already called but has not received a “call back from a detective,” per the TV station.
