Outer Banks beach covered in a mile of shipwreck debris asks public for help

Cape Hatteras National Seashore put out an unusual call for help late Monday, asking for volunteers to clean up a shipwreck spread across beach at Cape Point.

The shrimp trawler Big John flipped over and broke apart just before 5 a.m. Monday, leaving “hazardous objects” washed up on the shore for as far as the eye can see.

A massive cleanup is planned Tuesday, and the National Park Service is still looking for volunteers. The beach remains closed to tourists until the cleanup is finished, due to the dangers of the objects in the sand.

Photos from the park service show piles include broken wood, nails, tools and fragments of the ship’s hull.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

“Large amounts of debris can be found along more than one mile of beach, so we are attempting to clean the area as soon as possible so that we can prevent impacts from spreading to other areas,” said a statement from David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina.

National Park Service Rangers were alerted to the sinking at 5:20 a.m. Monday and rushed to help the U.S. Coast Guard and Hatteras Island Rescue Squad find where hull ran aground.

What was left of the trawler, based out of Wanchese, was located in the surf near Frisco, where relentless waves were breaking it apart. Three crewman were found alive and taken to a hospital for evaluation, said a release.

Investigators have still not released a theory of what might have caused the ship to flip over and breaking apart.

Volunteers should gather Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the entrance to off-road vehicle (ORV) ramp 49 in Frisco, says the NPS.

They will need leather gloves, water, snacks, and sunscreen. Trash bags will be provided. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.