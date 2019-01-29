Latest News

Georgetown city police officer charged with domestic violence after altercation

By Alan Blondin

January 29, 2019 10:38 PM

After an investigation, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against a police officer employed by the city of Georgetown.

Brandon Rowell, 26, of Old Pee Dee Road in Hemingway, has been charged with domestic violence, second degree, stemming from a physical altercation with a woman resulting in visible injuries.

The subject and the victim cohabitate and have a child in common. Rowell has been booked at the Georgetown County Detention Center and is being held pending a bond hearing Wednesday.

