Georgetown city police officer charged with domestic violence after altercation

After an investigation, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against a police officer employed by the city of Georgetown.
Brandon Rowell, 26, of Old Pee Dee Road in Hemingway, has been charged with domestic violence, second degree, stemming from a physical altercation with a woman resulting in visible injuries.
The subject and the victim cohabitate and have a child in common. Rowell has been booked at the Georgetown County Detention Center and is being held pending a bond hearing Wednesday.
