SC House speaker unveils 84-page bill to fix education. Here’s what’s included

Almost a year after hundreds of South Carolina’s public-school teachers rallied outside the State House calling for higher wages, the General Assembly could be poised to spend upwards of $270 million to increase their pay by 10 percent.

In the same breath, state lawmakers also could force consolidation of at least eight of the state’s 81 school districts. Those mostly rural and poor districts that have less than 1,000 students.

Powerful S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, rolled out his much-anticipated 84-page policy proposal Thursday, including a request to raise the starting pay for new teachers to $35,000 a year — up from $32,000 — and spend millions more to raise teacher salaries by at least 5 percent this year and, potentially, another 5 percent next year.

Senate Education Committee chairman Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, filed the same bill in the state Senate Thursday.

“The Senate is not only willing to ... work with the House, (but) we want to work across the aisle on this,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield. “Everybody understands, as big of an issue as this is, it’s going to take a bipartisan effort in order to get it done.”

Lucas told The State Thursday his goal is to push the education-reform bill through the Legislature this year.

“These bills (in the House and Senate) will move together, which is a really neat thing,” Lucas said.

In the overwhelmingly Republican House, state Rep. Rita Allison, R-Spartanburg, said her Education and Public Works Committee will take up Lucas‘ bill Wednesday. Any money attached to the bill will be debated by the House’s Ways and Means Committee, which gets the first crack at the state’s budget each year.

“Our committee is very excited about embracing and having a good, clean debate on the bill,” Allison said Thursday. “We are all very excited about moving in the same direction for education.”

Republicans so dominate the S.C. House that they easily could pass Lucas’ proposal without any support from Democrats. However, as they noted after GOP Gov. Henry McMaster’s State of the State address Wednesday, Democrats long have pushed for better schools.

For an hour Thursday morning, Lucas briefed the House Democratic Caucus on his plan, an effort to win support for his bill from the House’s minority party and give it an even better chance of passing this year.

“I can tell you that, in the House, the prospects (of passing the bill) are very high,” said House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Richland. “The things that he’s (Lucas) talking about — the numbers that he’s using — are across the state. They’re district by district. They’re not just in Republican districts. They’re not just in Democratic districts. They are statewide issues that we have to address.”

Lucas’ vision will face a more serious challenge in the state Senate, where Republicans hold the majority of seats but the body does not always vote along party lines.

Also, historically, senators have been reluctant to defer to the House on key legislation, with senators want to suggest and debate their own solutions.



