Elizabeth Warren to speak in Columbia this week as she considers a run for president

Elizabeth Warren is coming to Columbia.

The U.S. Senator from Massachusetts announced in an email Sunday she will hold an event in South Carolina’s capital this week.

It is the latest step in Warren’s potential 2020 presidential campaign, following “the launch of her exploratory committee,” according to the email.

Warren will attend a “Columbia Organizing Event,” on Wednesday, her press office said in the email.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The event will be held at Columbia College, and “is open to the public,” the email stated. Tickets for Warren’s event can be reserved online. In addition to making tickets available, Warren’s press office said it is also looking for volunteers to “help” at the event, per the website.

Doors at Columbia College will open at 6 p.m., and Warren’s organizing event will begin at 7 p.m., according to the email.

Warren has already visited New Hampshire and Iowa since launching her exploratory committee, the Associated Press reported.

Warren will not be the first Democrat to visit Columbia this week. Fellow senator Bernie Sanders will participate in a number of events Monday as part of the celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

During his visit to South Carolina, Sanders, D-Vermont, will speak at the annual King Day at the Dome rally at the S.C. State House, before participating in “a roundtable with community leaders from around the state,” according to an email from Sanders’ press office.. He will also go to Florence before returning to Columbia Tuesday to “visit with local students from Benedict College and Allen University,” the e-mail stated.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., also will speak at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, The State reported. Booker is also considered a potential candidate for president in 2020, according to the newspaper.

Warren is one of several other Democrats exploring a potential 2020 presidential campaign in an effort to replace President Donald Trump, according to The Guardian. West Virginia Senator Richard Ojeda, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, former housing and urban development secretary Julián Castro, former Maryland congressman John Delaney and businessman Andrew Yang have already announced they are exploring possible presidential campaigns, The Guardian reported.

South Carolina will hold the first-in-the-South Democratic presidential primary on Feb. 29, 2020.