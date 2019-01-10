The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have a new coaching staff. See who will lead them in 2019

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have a new coaching staff for the 2019 season.
Jimmy Gonzalez, the 2016 Midwest League Manager of the Year with low Class-A South Bend, Ind., has moved up to advanced-A to manage the Pelicans this season.
The Pelicans have made the playoffs in three of their four seasons as an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, missing the playoffs last year in their third season under manager Buddy Bailey.
Gonzalez managed the South Bend Cubs for the past four seasons. He was Rookie League Mesa’s manager in 2014 following a season as the club’s hitting coach.
The Pelicans’ also welcome pitching coach Brian Lawrence, hitting coaches Ricardo Medina and Osmin Melendez (hitting coach) to the coaching staff, while athletic trainer Logan Severson and strength coach Keegan Knoll return to the team.
Lawrence was South Bend’s pitching coach for the past three years after helping the Eugene Emeralds win their first Northwest League title since 1975. The righthander went 50‐63 with a 4.19 ERA during a six‐year Major League career with the San Diego Padres and New York Mets.
Medina was South Bend’s hitting coach in 2016 and 2018 and served as a coach in 2017 for the double‐A Tennessee Smokies. He has been in the Cubs system as a coach, manager or scout since 1999.
Melendez is in his seventh year in the Cubs organization, previously serving as the hitting coach in Eugene and Mesa.
The Pelicans’ 2019 season begins at Pelicans Ballpark on April 4 against the Lynchburg Hillcats. Visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com or call 843-918-6000 for tickets or information.
