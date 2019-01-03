Wonder what happened to the karaoke show at Broadway Louie’s? It has a new location

The karaoke show that has called Broadway Louie’s home for the past 15 years has found a new location, and it’s not going far.
With Broadway Louie’s closing its doors following its New Year’s Eve celebration, Broadway Jake’s All Star Karaoke is moving its full-time show next door to the Carolina Comedy Club.
The karaoke show, which has been owned and operated by Jake Hallonquist since 2004 at Broadway Louie’s in Broadway at the Beach, will first split time at Oz nightclub and the comedy club.
Hallonquist is continuing a competition that began in December and will end the first week of February at Oz from Tuesday through Thursday for five weeks beginning this upcoming week.
Carolinas Comedy Club will host the karaoke show on Fridays and Saturdays before transitioning to seven nights a week beginning Feb. 11.
Hallonquist said karaoke will commence around 9:30 p.m. nightly and will immediately follow headlining comedians on nights there are comedy shows.
Celebrations Nitelife, which operates the connected nightclubs Oz and Malibu’s Surf Bar at Broadway at the Beach, also operated Broadway Louie’s in The Avenue (formerly Celebrity Square) for 20 years, but Hallonquist said property owner Burroughs & Chapin Co. would not renew the lease.
“We wanted to continue to remain in business,” Hallonquist said. “We were doing a very good business and we were certainly a local’s favorite spot and one of the few places that remained open every day in the offseason.”
Hallonquist said Celebrations was attempting to find a new permanent location but was unsuccessful, and he was contacted a couple weeks ago by Jamie Morgan, general manager and resident comedian at Carolina Comedy Club.
The karaoke schedule will resemble what it has been at Broadway Louie’s – seven nights a week until Labor Day, then five nights a week during the college and pro football seasons.
Hallonquist said he’s not sure if Oz will continue to host up to a few karaoke nights a week but believes there’s enough business for two karaoke shows running simultaneously at Broadway at the Beach.
“The karaoke crowd, they’re just their own sort of crowd that enjoys what they do,” Hallonquist said. “There’s nothing else at Broadway that was giving them that opportunity. I wanted to find a permanent home for our show at Broadway. My crowd wants some place to be on the weekend. Offering them three nights a week at Oz won’t be enough for them. They want karaoke every night.
“We’ll do our due diligence and make it as awesome for the people as we can.”
