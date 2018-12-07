Latest News

What will become of the former Burro Loco restaurant? Its future takes a turn

By Alan Blondin

December 07, 2018 02:12 AM

By Alan Blondin
Since Burro Loco Restaurant and Bar closed in January, the Mexican restaurant’s owner has promised a renovated building with another dining concept was on the way.

But if and when the building reopens, it will likely be under new ownership.

CentraArchy Restaurants has put the property and building on U.S. 17 Bypass up for sale or lease, as indicated by a sign on the property.

The company had no comment other than to acknowledge the property is for sale or lease.

CentraArchy operates 18 restaurants under eight names, according to its website, including area restaurants Gulfstream Café in Garden City, New York Prime, Carolina Roadhouse and two California Dreaming locations in Surfside Beach and North Myrtle Beach.

