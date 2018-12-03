Hootie & the Blowfish back together with new music and a 2019 tour

It’s happening.
Columbia-born band Hootie & the Blowfish is getting back together for a new album and a tour across the U.S. next year.
The band reunited for the big announcement Monday on NBC’s “Today” show. Details about the group’s new music and tour were not immediately available, but Hootie frontman Darius Rucker said that Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies will be joining them.
“It’s gonna be a party. It’s gonna be a great time,” Rucker said on “Today.”
The tour, which will make at least 40 stops, kicks off May 30 in Virginia Beach.
Naturally, the “Group Therapy Tour” will include a stop in Columbia on Sept. 13 for its final performance. Colonial Life Arena announced that tickets for the concert will go on sale starting Friday and will be available through Ticketmaster.
That performance will happen the night before the Gamecocks host Alabama at Williams-Brice Stadium.
“There’s nothing like playing music live,” Hootie band member Mark Bryan said in a release from Colonial Life Arena. “For the first time in nearly 20 years we’ll be coming back to Columbia, South Carolina where it all began.”
Other performances in the Carolinas include Raleigh at Coastal Credit Union Music Park on May 31 and at Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion on Sept. 5, according to Live Nation.
The band played a reunion concert in Atlanta in July that was followed by two more concerts in August.
The announcement Monday was followed by a live performance of the band’s hit “Let Her Cry” in the NBC studio.
In a package leading up to the announcement, the band — along with NBC anchor and S.C. native Craig Melvin — visited Columbia landmarks like The Horseshoe on the University of South Carolina campus, and Five Points staples Group Therapy and Yesterday’s.
The band was formed at USC in 1986. Their debut album “Cracked Rear View” went platinum 16 times and remains one of the best-selling albums of all time. It also won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1996.
Details about their forthcoming sixth studio album are not yet available, but it will come as the group celebrates the 25th anniversary of “Cracked Rear View.”
The two-time Grammy nominee Barenaked Ladies is perhaps best known for its single “One Week,” with other well-known singles including “Pinch Me” and “It’s All Been Done.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
