Coastal Carolina gave South Carolina all it could handle for a second straight year

For the second consecutive year, Coastal Carolina challenged South Carolina down to the final minutes.
And for the second straight year, the Chanticleers’ big brother in Columbia managed to hold them off at Colonial Life Arena.
CCU was within five points with 4:30 remaining Friday night, but a pair of Hassani Gravett 3-pointers pushed the advantage to 10 points and allowed the Gamecocks to hold off the Chants 85-79, as Coastal got no closer than five points down the stretch.
The Gamecocks got 23 points from Gravett and 25 points from his talented Canadian freshman backcourt mate A.J. Lawson.
Coastal got a team-high 24 points from senior leading scorer Zac Cuthbertson.
Coastal opened up a 14-8 lead in the game’s opening 5 minutes behind eight early points from Cuthbertson on 3-of-4 shooting including 2-for-2 from three-point range.
The Chants stretched the advantage to 19-11 on a 3-pointer by David Pierce.
USC took a 30-27 lead after an intentional foul was called on Kralj midway through the first half, and the Chants responded with a baby hook by Amidou Bamba and 3-pointer by David Kralj to retake the lead at 32-30.
Five consecutive points by A.J. Lawson on a 3-pointer then steal and layin after some fancy dribbling in traffic put the Gamecocks up for good with 7 minutes remaining in the first half.
A 7-0 run over the final 3:30 of the first half gave USC a 50-41 halftime lead, and the run was capped by a Kotsar 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.
Steals and offensive rebounding sparked a 7-1 CCU run to open the second half and cut the deficit to three points. Cuthbertson scored on a put-back, Trevion Brown had a breakaway dunk off a Tyrell Gumbs-Frater steal and Ajay Sanders hit a trey off a Cuthbertson steal.
The CCU comeback was complete with a Cuthbertson 3-pointer 5:20 into the second half that gave the Chants a 57-56 lead, and a nice inside move for a reverse layin by Tommy Burton gave CCU a 59-56 lead.
But CCU roared back, scoring 14 of the next 16 points to take a nine-point lead with 9:38 remaining. Silva had six points and Gravett five in the run.
South Carolina was coming off an 81-61 home loss to Wofford in which it shot a woeful 33.3 percent from the field, including 28 percent from three-point range (7 of 25).
The Gamecocks are off to a sluggish start this season, having entered the game with three wins including a 35-point win over George Washington and three losses to Stony Brook, Providence and Wofford.
Coastal was coming off an 88-57 win over Methodist and after losing three of its past four games to Tulane, Manhattan and Northern Kentucky with a win over UNC Asheville in the mix. Three of those games coming in a tournament hosted by Northern Kentucky.
The Chants put a scare into USC at Colonial Life last year. The Gamecocks needed a three-point play by Gravett to take a two-point lead and survived a missed pull-up 3-point attempt from the top of the key by the now-graduated Jaylen Shaw to win 80-78.
Coastal is now 1-3 against USC, with all of the games in Columbia and the lone win coming in 1992, the last year the teams played before last season.
