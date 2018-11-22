Thanksgiving is over. Here’s your list of things to do this weekend.

A boat boasting Frosty the Snowman and Santa Claus inflatable decorations rolls on the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway in 2013 during the 29st annual “Intracoastal Regatta,” with happy people waving. The 2016 regatta, benefiting Yachts for Tots and The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, will sail 5-7 p.m. Saturday on the waterway from Little River Inlet south to Dock Holidays Marina in North Myrtle Beach. It’s free to see, and more boat entrants are welcome to join. Details at 843-249-8888 or www.christmasregatta.com. By Matt Silfer The Sun News file photo