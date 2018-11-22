Thanksgiving is over. Here’s your list of things to do this weekend.

With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to talk about your entertainment options for the week. Whether you are after the lilting sounds of bluegrass or a tribute to the music of Prince, the Grand Strand is the place for you. Want to have a laugh, watch a nautical holiday parade or check out some local art? It’s all right here.
Check out our top five entertainment picks for the week.
1. 49th Annual South Carolina State Bluegrass Festival
Where: Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 North Oak St., Myrtle Beach
Contact: Adams Bluegrass 706-864-7203 or www.adamsbluegrass.com
When: Friday and Saturday Noon-10:30 p.m.
Cost: Adults $47 / children 7-15 $27/ under 7 free / parking $5 – See website for details.
More info: Influenced by the music of Appalachia, which itself was influenced by English, Irish and Scottish folk music and more, bluegrass is an American treasure.
Running since Thursday, the South Carolina State Bluegrass Festival features stalwarts such as Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, The Malpass Brothers, Lonesome River Band, Big Country Bluegrass and more, including festival closer Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver.
2. Comedian Chris Cope
Where: Carolina Comedy Club, Broadway at the Beach, 1318 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com
When: 8 p.m. Friday / 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Saturday
Cost: $16.95
More info: Comedian Chris Cope won the annual the competition Big Sky Comedy Festival in 2015 and has appeared on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Tosh.0 and Laughs on Fox TV. He also was a guest star on Grey’s Anatomy.
His new comedy album, White Trash Supercomputer, is his first full-length offering to date, and features racy cuts with titles like “Waffle House,” “Drunk Flirting,” and “Aneurism,” which goes into hilariously honest detail about his experience with an aortic aneurism he experienced on the road at age 27.
3. The Purple Madness – A Tribute to Prince
Where: House of Blues Myrtle Beach, Barefoot Landing, 4640 U.S. 17 South, Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-272-3000 or www.houseofblues.com/myrtlebeach
When: Door 7:30 p.m. / Show 8 p.m. Saturday
Cost: $15-$20
More info: Celebrate the music and mystique of Prince — deftly recreated by frontman Bobby Miller, who grew up emulating the persona, voice and dance moves of His Royal Badness — combined with a top-notch backing band and dancers.
The motivation for putting this act together is explained nicely on the act’s website: “For anyone who wasn’t fortunate enough to have witnessed Prince’s live show, the experience was undeniably one of the best live performances on the planet. It was with this idea in mind that Bobby Miller chose to recreate some of Prince most memorable concert moments.”
4. 34th Annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta
Where: Little River – Viewing areas between Little River Inlet and Dock Holidays Marina
Contact: 843-249-8888 or www.christmasregatta.com
When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday
Cost: Free – Toy donations encouraged.
More info: A longstanding tradition in Little River, the Intracoastal Christmas Regatta features all sorts of maritime vessels decked out for the yuletide season. Check out this amazing nautical parade from various viewing areas between Little River Inlet and Dock Holidays Marina.
Many local eateries offer specials specific to this event, and don’t forget to bring a new toy. You can drop it off at a collection point at any marina in Little River or North Myrtle Beach. One of the goals for the regatta, AKA Yachts for Tots, is to make sure that no child is without a present on Christmas morning.
5. 5th Annual Small Works Art Show
Where: William H. Miller Studios & Fine Art, 714 Main St., Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-410-9535
When: Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: A holiday show featuring the work dozens of established and emerging artists, the Small Works Art Show includes pieces in every medium imaginable, including two-dimensional, three-dimensional and electronic works – but no item exceeds 12 inches in any dimension.
You might just find the perfect item for that nook in your house that has been vacant for far too long.
