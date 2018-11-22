A boat boasting Frosty the Snowman and Santa Claus inflatable decorations rolls on the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway in 2013 during the 29st annual “Intracoastal Regatta,” with happy people waving. The 2016 regatta, benefiting Yachts for Tots and The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, will sail 5-7 p.m. Saturday on the waterway from Little River Inlet south to Dock Holidays Marina in North Myrtle Beach. It’s free to see, and more boat entrants are welcome to join. Details at 843-249-8888 or www.christmasregatta.com.
Thanksgiving is over. Here’s your list of things to do this weekend.

By Roger Yale

For The Sun News

November 22, 2018 03:00 PM

With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to talk about your entertainment options for the week. Whether you are after the lilting sounds of bluegrass or a tribute to the music of Prince, the Grand Strand is the place for you. Want to have a laugh, watch a nautical holiday parade or check out some local art? It’s all right here.

Check out our top five entertainment picks for the week.

1. 49th Annual South Carolina State Bluegrass Festival

Where: Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 North Oak St., Myrtle Beach

Contact: Adams Bluegrass 706-864-7203 or www.adamsbluegrass.com

When: Friday and Saturday Noon-10:30 p.m.

Cost: Adults $47 / children 7-15 $27/ under 7 free / parking $5 – See website for details.

More info: Influenced by the music of Appalachia, which itself was influenced by English, Irish and Scottish folk music and more, bluegrass is an American treasure.

Running since Thursday, the South Carolina State Bluegrass Festival features stalwarts such as Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, The Malpass Brothers, Lonesome River Band, Big Country Bluegrass and more, including festival closer Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver.

2. Comedian Chris Cope

Where: Carolina Comedy Club, Broadway at the Beach, 1318 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach

Contact: 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com

When: 8 p.m. Friday / 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Cost: $16.95

More info: Comedian Chris Cope won the annual the competition Big Sky Comedy Festival in 2015 and has appeared on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Tosh.0 and Laughs on Fox TV. He also was a guest star on Grey’s Anatomy.

His new comedy album, White Trash Supercomputer, is his first full-length offering to date, and features racy cuts with titles like “Waffle House,” “Drunk Flirting,” and “Aneurism,” which goes into hilariously honest detail about his experience with an aortic aneurism he experienced on the road at age 27.

3. The Purple Madness – A Tribute to Prince

Where: House of Blues Myrtle Beach, Barefoot Landing, 4640 U.S. 17 South, Myrtle Beach

Contact: 843-272-3000 or www.houseofblues.com/myrtlebeach

When: Door 7:30 p.m. / Show 8 p.m. Saturday

Cost: $15-$20

More info: Celebrate the music and mystique of Prince — deftly recreated by frontman Bobby Miller, who grew up emulating the persona, voice and dance moves of His Royal Badness — combined with a top-notch backing band and dancers.

The motivation for putting this act together is explained nicely on the act’s website: “For anyone who wasn’t fortunate enough to have witnessed Prince’s live show, the experience was undeniably one of the best live performances on the planet. It was with this idea in mind that Bobby Miller chose to recreate some of Prince most memorable concert moments.”

4. 34th Annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta

Where: Little River – Viewing areas between Little River Inlet and Dock Holidays Marina

Contact: 843-249-8888 or www.christmasregatta.com

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday

Cost: Free – Toy donations encouraged.

More info: A longstanding tradition in Little River, the Intracoastal Christmas Regatta features all sorts of maritime vessels decked out for the yuletide season. Check out this amazing nautical parade from various viewing areas between Little River Inlet and Dock Holidays Marina.

Many local eateries offer specials specific to this event, and don’t forget to bring a new toy. You can drop it off at a collection point at any marina in Little River or North Myrtle Beach. One of the goals for the regatta, AKA Yachts for Tots, is to make sure that no child is without a present on Christmas morning.

5. 5th Annual Small Works Art Show

Where: William H. Miller Studios & Fine Art, 714 Main St., Myrtle Beach

Contact: 843-410-9535

When: Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: A holiday show featuring the work dozens of established and emerging artists, the Small Works Art Show includes pieces in every medium imaginable, including two-dimensional, three-dimensional and electronic works – but no item exceeds 12 inches in any dimension.

You might just find the perfect item for that nook in your house that has been vacant for far too long.

