Established Myrtle Beach Italian restaurant has reopened in a new location

Toscana Italian Kitchen, a true family operation, has opened in its new Myrtle Beach location.
The business has moved to 2703 North Kings Highway from 4209 North Kings Highway, where it had been for eight years.
The restaurant features Italian dishes from scratch, with the primary chefs being owner Vinny Malasi, his mother Luma, and cousin Melaindi from Turin, Italy. Malasi’s wife is the hostess and his father also works at the restaurant.
“Over here we have a big wine cellar and big bar,” Malasi said. “This location is much better, a free stranding building with our own parking lot and everything.”
Toscana Italian Kitchen is open seven days a week, has a happy hour from 4-7 p.m., and features seafood dishes with fish including grouper and snapper, osso buco featuring veal, chicken and lamb, and other traditional Italian dishes.
While it is serving food, Malasi said he is awaiting a liquor license.
Malasi is a former owner of Villa Tuscanna in North Myrtle Beach, which he operated for 15 years and sold in 2016 to his brother, Nick, and a friend.
