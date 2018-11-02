See the revelry, dunks, half-court shots and contests that comprised CCU’s Hoopla

Coastal Carolina introduced and celebrated its men’s and women’s basketball teams Thursday night with its annual Hoopla event at the HTC Center.

In front of a large crowd of students, the evening included players participating in skills contests, spectators attempting to win prizes with half-court shots, a shooting contest between a player and spectator, and a men’s dunk contest won by 6-foot-5 freshman guard Malik Legania from New Orleans.

Both teams begin the regular season at home on Nov. 6. The women will face Western Carolina at 5 p.m. and the men will take on Division III program Ferrum at 7:30 p.m.

The Coastal men defeated South Carolina State 74-54 in an exhibition game at the HTC Center on Saturday, when donations were collected at the door for a Hurricane Florence relief fund. Reflecting the turnover in CCU’s program this season, senior Zac Cuthbertson, who was named to the preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team, was the only returning player from the 2017-18 season in the starting lineup.

SIGN UP