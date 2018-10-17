Update: Three men wanted for attempted murder in a Conway shooting have been arrested

Three men wanted by Horry County Police for attempted murder in a Conway shooting were arrested Wednesday.
Dorein Antwon Vereen, 20, Jerron Demar Bellamy, 21, and Rakim Kayshon Robinson, 21 were wanted on five counts of attempted murder after they allegedly shot into a Conway home in August, a police report states.
Officers responded to Juniper Bay Road on Aug. 22 at 3:45 p.m. in reference to shots fired into a dwelling. According to the report, officers saw bullet holes in the home when they arrived to the scene.
At the time the report was written, police did not have a description for the suspects, but had access to surveillance.
Comments