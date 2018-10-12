Want some good hibachi without the theatrics? This little restaurant may be for you

Removing all the frills from a hibachi restaurant still leaves behind delicious warm food, and for some people, that’s all they need. Sone Hibachi is a mom-and-pop shop in Pawleys Island that has been around for many years. It has consistently made the same no-nonsense but tasty hibachi meals at affordable prices throughout its years of business.
As part of the steadily busy Litchfield Plaza, Sone Hibachi’s flow of customers is a combination of locals and visitors. Families and friends can enjoy an easy meal here while hanging out, and beachgoers can drop by to get an order to go, while workers on break can swoop in to pick up their food after calling ahead.
The Sone team definitely wants guests to feel at ease here and as such, the atmosphere is decidedly casual. Regulars may drop in already knowing what they want, and after ordering at the counter help themselves to a drink and utensils before seating themselves.
The menu hangs above the counter, and is to the point, just like the food. A small selection of appetizers introduces the food choices and includes miso soup, fried zucchini sticks and dumplings (or potstickers). Customers are also able to order rice, noodles and vegetables as a side.
Lighter meals begin with salads and go on to include rice bowls, noodle bowls, wraps, and even veggie bowls for a low-carb option. Combos are a rice bowl served with a spring roll and drink, while the listed entrees come as greater portions of rice and meat, and are accompanied by grilled vegetables.
Meat toppings include teriyaki chicken and grilled steak, shrimp and scallops. Filet mignon and lobster are available for the day’s market price. Sans the previous two, the protein options can be combined, up to three of the guest’s choice.
With orders coming in over the counter and through the phone, the chef is busy in the back slinging meals together and working hard to ensure the food comes out promptly and freshly prepared. While some may enjoy their feast without adding anything, there are sauces on hand to complement the food, including soy sauce and of course Yum Yum sauce.
If you enjoy the grilled food of a hibachi restaurant but aren’t interested in the show that comes with it, this little eatery is happy to fit the bill. Though Sone Hibachi may not spend its time stacking onions into a fiery cone or tossing food into pockets with its spatula, it is just as experienced and dedicated when it comes to that savory hibachi flavor.
If you go
What: Sone Hibachi
Where: 13088 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island
Hours: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Mon-Sat
Information: facebook.com/sone-hibachi, 843-979-0402
Comments