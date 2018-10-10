These restaurants earned awards at Taste of the Town in Myrtle Beach

More than three dozen restaurants lined up to take part in the 35th annual Taste of the Town on Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. New to the event this year were a number of the area’s best food trucks set up outside.
Funds raised at the event go to benefit St. Andrew Catholic School.
Restaurant awards including, Best Entree, Best Dessert, People’s Choice and Kids’ Choice Favorite Entree, People’s Choice and Kids’ Choice Favorite Dessert, and Best Booth Design for both large and small booths, were given out.
Here are the results provided by Taste of the Town
- Best entree: Mr. Fish - bahn mi mahi tacos, first place; Sea Captain’s House - braised pork belly, second place; Cafe Amalfi - braised ox tail, third place
- Best dessert: Sea Captain’s House - chocolate sponge cake, first place; Mr. Fish - coconut cream pie, second place; Cafe Amalfi - lemon meringue shooters, third place
- Best large booth design: Mr. Fish, first place; Sea Captain’s, second place; Kona Ice, third place
- Best small booth design: Carolina Ale House, first place; Pulaski Deli, second place; Bar-B-Que House, third place
- People’s choice: favorite restaurant entree: 21 Main; favorite restaurant dessert: Strong Waters
- Kid’s choice (ages 12 and under): favorite restaurant entree: AJ’s Pizza; favorite restuarant dessert: Melting Pot
