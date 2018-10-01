Miss work because of Hurricane Florence? Visit these mobile offices Tuesday for help

People who lost their jobs either permanently or temporarily due to Hurricane Florence can sign up for unemployment insurance benefits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at mobile offices in Horry and Marion counties.
Mobile units on loan to South Carolina from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development will be stationed at the C3 Coffee Bar at 1701 Church Street in Conway and The Hot Spot at 2524 U.S. 378 in Gresham.
If an individual’s job has been affected by Florence and they have internet access, they can go to dew.sc.gov and click the MyBenefits Login in the top right corner to apply through the unemployment insurance (UI) benefits system. For help call 1-866-831-1724.
Residents have 30 days after the declaration of a federal disaster to apply for disaster unemployment assistance through the Department of Employment and Workforce. The 30-day calendar was launched Sept. 24 for Horry, Marion, Dillon and Marlboro counties, Sept. 25 for Chesterfield County and Sept. 26 for Georgetown County.
The federally-funded program makes funds available to people who became unemployed as a direct result of Hurricane Florence. It is also available to small business owners and the self-employed, including 1099 contract workers, who lost personal income due to the disaster.
