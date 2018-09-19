USGS raise equipment on Conway bridge to avoid flooding damage

The United States Geological Survey moved some of their equipment on the Conway bridge to avoid rising flood waters of the Waccamaw. New receivers were placed on top of the bridge to continue transmitting data about water levels and rates of flow.
