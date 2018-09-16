Latest News

Most, but not all, end curfews in Horry County before Sunday night

By Alan Blondin

The City of Conway will have a curfew for the fourth consecutive night, while other government agencies in Horry County have ended their evening restrictions.

Conway’s curfew will be in effect from 7 Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.

Horry County and the City of North Myrtle Beach rescinded ongoing curfews on Sunday that had been in effect since Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.

Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach ended their curfews on Saturday.

Surfside Beach has a ban on entering the ocean in effect until 8 a.m. Monday.

