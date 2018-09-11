McMaster lifts evacuation order for 3 coastal SC counties

Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted the evacuation order for Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties.

McMaster made the change as official projections show Hurricane Florence moving further north.

McMaster also moved up the planned lane reversal on Interstate 26 to facilitate evacuations from elsewhere on the coast. That lane reversal went into effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Mandatory evacuations for five other counties — Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown and Horry — remain in effect, McMaster said at a press briefing.

The state DOT said they are seeing three times as much traffic on I-26 as normal due to the evacuation, said transportation secretary Christy Hall.

Two highways in Beaufort County — U.S. 278 and 21 — were being considered for a lane reversal on Monday. Those plans were dropped as the evacuation order was lifted.

Schools and state offices will re-open on Wednesday in Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Beaufort, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper.

South Carolina will also receive federal assistance after President Donald Trump approved a federal emergency declaration for the Palmetto State.

On Monday, McMaster ordered residents of eight coastal counties to evacuate. Eastbound lanes on Interstate 26 were set to be reversed at noon on Tuesday to facilitate the evacuation of up to a million people from the coast. Lanes on Highway 501 from Myrtle Beach was also reversed to allow traffic to leave the coast on all lanes of the road.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Florence had maximum sustained winds of about 139 mph and gusts of 167 mph, said the National Hurricane Center.

Both the Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches cover the area from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, north to the North Carolina-Virginia border, according to a statement issued Tuesday. A Storm Surge watch means the possibility of “life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland” over the next 48 hours.

A “probable” track of Hurricane Florence continues to show the storm hitting the North Carolina coast, though it appears landfall is edging north of Wilmington toward the Outer Banks, according to the latest maps issued by the National Weather Service.