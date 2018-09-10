Hurricane Florence as seen from the International Space Station

Cameras outside the International Space Station capture views of Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic as the station passes over the storm at 8:10 a.m. EDT Sept. 10. (No Audio)
By
Police looking into a death in Conway

Latest News

Police looking into a death in Conway

Horry County authorities are on scene investigating a death in the Conway area. Police were called Friday to a location at Silver Moon Court, Capt. John Harrelson with Horry County police said.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Myrtle Beach Sun News App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service