MB man wanted to keep girl as sex slave, eat her, cops say. Judge gave him probation

A South Carolina man who, police said, wanted to “cannibalize” a young girl after turning her into a “full time baby maker and sex slave” was sentenced to probation, according to court records.
Justin Teeter Bensing, 36, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, according to Greenville County online court records. The records show he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but that the prison sentence was suspended to five years probation.
The suspended sentence means if Bensing violates the terms of his probation, he could be sent to prison for 10 years.
Bensing has been diagnosed with autism and is considered low risk, according to The Greenville News, which on Saturday cited a sentencing sheet from the County Clerk of Court’s Office.
He was arrested in connection with a roundup of more than 40 accused child predators and sex traffickers announced by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in March. He was later released on bond.
Bensing said in online communications that he wanted to “cannibalize” a child, the Greenville County sheriff said in announcing the arrests, McClatchy reported at the time. However, the 14-year-old girl Bensing thought he was talking to was actually an undercover officer, according to authorities. He traveled from Myrtle Beach to Greenville to pick up the girl.
Warrants cited by FOX Carolina in March said Bensing had desires to turn a child into a “full time baby maker and sex slave” and make his intended victim drink her own urine. The Sheriff’s Office also said he expressed “passions for cannibalism and bestiality.”
Criminal solicitation of a minor carries up to 10 years in prison under South Carolina law.
