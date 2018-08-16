A surveillance camera caught the suspected murderers in Chadbourn, NC

Police say two men shot and killed a driver while stealing a car. The men allegedly went on an armed robbery spree from Loris into North Carolina. This video shows the suspects at the Sun-Do convenience store.
Medieval Times opens new queen-themed show

Medieval Times Myrtle Beach has a new show featuring the first queen in the production company’s history. One of the four actresses is from Myrtle Beach and hopes her role inspires young people to be actors too.