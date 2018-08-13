Body found in the surf at Myrtle Beach State Park

A man died in the surf off Myrtle Beach State Park Monday morning. First responders from Horry County and the city went to the park, just south of Myrtle Beach city. County police said the victim was an adult man.
By
Grande Dunes burglary suspect bond hearing

Latest News

Grande Dunes burglary suspect bond hearing

Charles Everette Adams appeared in Myrtle Beach bond court today in connection to recent burglaries in the Grande Dunes community. He was denied bond for the five first-degree burglary charges and could face life in prison if convicted.