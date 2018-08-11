Why Sir Purr, the TopCats and Carolina Panthers alumni will be in Myrtle Beach

Splash, Rally Shark and Deuce are going to have some company on Aug. 30.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans mascots will be joined by Sir Purr and other representatives of the Carolina Panthers as part of the NFL team’s “Two States One Team Tour” of minor league baseball parks.

In addition to the Panthers’ furry mascot, some former Carolina players, the TopCats, PurrCussion, and the Black & Blue Crew are expected to make appearances at Myrtle Beach’s game against Buies Creek, which is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Play60 Truck will be parked outside the park and features interactive stations and activities for children.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The first 1,500 fans to enter TicketReturn.com Field will receive a Panthers t-shirt and the Pelicans will wear custom jerseys.

Myrtle Beach is the third of four cities in the Carolinas the Panthers will visit.

They will also be at the minor league baseball games of the Durham Bulls on Sunday, Greenville Drive on Aug. 16 and Asheville Tourists on Sept. 2.