Here’s why you’re no longer allowed to bring backpacks to school sporting events

Do you ever bring a backpack, camera bag or purse into your kid’s football or basketball game? You won’t be allowed to any more.

Effective this August, a new Horry County Schools bag policy prohibits purses larger than a clutch bag, backpacks, fanny packs, drawstring bags and camera bags from being brought into all football and basketball games.

The changes were made in order to ensure the safety of fans and speed up the screening process, according to a district policy document.

The only bags that will be allowed from now on are:

▪ Clear bags no bigger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches

▪ Gallon-sized clear freezer bags

▪ Clutch bags no bigger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches without a handle or strap

▪ Diaper bags

▪ Medically necessary items

Stadium seats and blankets will still be allowed under the new rules.

Other prohibited items include, but aren’t limited to, weapons, coolers, aerosol cans, mace, lasers, artificial noisemakers, inflatables, masks, and drones.

The district policy says that the new bag rules are only being enforced at football and basketball games since those sports draw the biggest crowds.

The new policy is in line with Coastal Carolina University, which implemented similar rules in 2017.

