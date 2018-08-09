WATCH: Close call between dog and gator at Barefoot Landing

A submitted snapchat video shows a dog and an alligator who came into contact with one another at Barefoot Landing. The interaction resulted in the alligator attempting to attack the dog.
Grande Dunes burglary suspect bond hearing

Charles Everette Adams appeared in Myrtle Beach bond court today in connection to recent burglaries in the Grande Dunes community. He was denied bond for the five first-degree burglary charges and could face life in prison if convicted.

A dolphin jumping near Murrells Inlet.

Jason Rosenberg of Garden City took a relative to go dolphin watching the day before she was to begin chemo therapy. While they saw many dolphins, they ended up getting much more when a dolphin began jumping out of the water.