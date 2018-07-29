Fatal hit-and-run suspect talks about night of wreck

Nicholas Xanthos charged with reckless homicide for fatal hit-and-run. Rikkel Collins, 38, was struck in late June along Highway 17 Bypass in the Myrtle Beach area.
By
Carolina’s king tides explained

Latest News

Carolina’s king tides explained

King tides bring higher-than-average tides ashore through the year in South Carolina. The extreme tides occur when the moon passes close to the earth during it's orbit. Coastal SC residents can expect to see ten king tides in 2018.