Newly-renovated Matt Hughes Skate Park opens Saturday in Myrtle Beach

The newly-renovated Matt Hughes Skatepark will reopen Saturday in Myrtle Beach. The park is named for a Myrtle Beach teen who died while skateboarding in 1998. His sister, Noel Hughes, helped lead the project.
Carolina’s king tides explained

King tides bring higher-than-average tides ashore through the year in South Carolina. The extreme tides occur when the moon passes close to the earth during it's orbit. Coastal SC residents can expect to see ten king tides in 2018.

Man sentenced for 2017 fatal wreck

Christopher Fling was sentenced Tuesday for his involvement in the death of Robert "Bobby" Livingston in April of 2017. Fling was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup truck on U.S. 501 when he struck Livingston, who was walking northbound in the roadway.