Danny McBride may return to Myrtle Beach per this petition
Actor Danny McBride once portrayed a minor league baseball player playing for the fictional Myrtle Beach Mermen. Now the real life Myrtle Beach Pelicans want to bring him back for their "Mermen Night." Video courtesy of Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
A phone scam targeting Horry County residents demands ransom payments for loved ones, but officials say it is a hoax. Some who fell victim talk about their experience and what it was like believing they knew someone held hostage.
Shane Benoit of Murrells Inlet got a ransom call yesterday afternoon threatening to kill his wife if he refused to pay the caller $5000. Benoit describes his panic but police found his wife at work unharmed.