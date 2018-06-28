Three shot in Georgetown County Thursday

Three people were shot during an "altercation" at the Sampit Community Park on St. Delight Road in Georgetown County Thursday night, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
All three were taken to a hospital, according to the release.
The sheriff's office said a group of individuals had planned to meet for a fight on Thursday evening at Sampit Community Park, and after a vehicle pulled up to the scene, multiple shots were fired, according to witnesses.
Authorities said they're continuing to investigate.
