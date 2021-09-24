This Myrtle Beach-area home is listed for nearly $5 million. Here’s an inside look.

A Pawleys Island home is for sale for nearly $5 million. REALTOR.COM

A Pawleys Island home is for sale for nearly $5 million. REALTOR.COM

The 6,811 square foot home sits on a 1.23 acre lot and has seven bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms.

It is located in Prince George, a gated community, at the southern part of the island.

There is a elevator that opens up to every floor. The three story home also has a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the marsh.

Out of the five large guest suites, three of them have views of the ocean. On the first level of the house, there is oceanfront dining area, den and sun room.

The backyard opens up onto a large deck, pool and hot tub.