A $2 million home is for sale in Myrtle Beach. Take a look inside

A $2 million home is for sale in the Grand Dunes community in Myrtle Beach.
REALTOR.COM

A luxury home is up for sale in Myrtle Beach. The property is listed for $2.15 million and has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and 4,901 square feet of floor space.

A $2 million home is for sale in the Grand Dunes community in Myrtle Beach. REALTOR.COM

It has an open floor plan and a den area that can be used as a home office.

A $2 million home is for sale in the Grand Dunes community in Myrtle Beach. REALTOR.COM

There is a pool and hot tub in the backyard, which is fenced in, and has over a 100 feet of frontage on the water.

A $2 million home is for sale in the Grand Dunes community in Myrtle Beach. REALTOR.COM

The home also has a three car garage.

A $2 million home is for sale in the Grand Dunes community in Myrtle Beach. REALTOR.COM

The property is located in Grand Dunes, where homeowners have access to onsite dining, oceanfront pools, meeting rooms and community events.

A $2 million home is for sale in the Grand Dunes community in Myrtle Beach. REALTOR.COM
