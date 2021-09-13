Real Estate
A $2 million home is for sale in Myrtle Beach. Take a look inside
A luxury home is up for sale in Myrtle Beach. The property is listed for $2.15 million and has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and 4,901 square feet of floor space.
It has an open floor plan and a den area that can be used as a home office.
There is a pool and hot tub in the backyard, which is fenced in, and has over a 100 feet of frontage on the water.
The home also has a three car garage.
The property is located in Grand Dunes, where homeowners have access to onsite dining, oceanfront pools, meeting rooms and community events.
