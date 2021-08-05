Real Estate

These Myrtle Beach condos are selling for more than $1 million. Take a look.

Screenshot of the condo for sale in Margate Tower.
Screenshot of the condo for sale in Margate Tower. ZILLOW.COM

Myrtle Beach has always been a place for tourists to come visit the beach, but now as development booms in Horry County, more people are moving to the beach.

Here’s a look at just how much people are willing to spend to stay close to the ocean. All the condos can be found on Zillow.

122 Vista Del Mar Ln #2-903, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Vista Del Mar condo 3
Screenshot of Vista Del Mar condominium at 122 Vista Del Mar Ln #2-903 in Myrtle Beach. ZILLOW.COM

The condo at Vista Del Mar is for sale for $1.3 million. It has 2,950 square feet of floor space with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit is part of the gated Grand Dunes community and includes a Ocean Club membership, which gives the buyer access to the tennis courts and golf courses.

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There is also an oceanfront pool with a heated spa and exercise room.

8500 Margate Cir APT 602, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Margate Tower condo 2
Screenshot of the condo for sale in Margate Tower. ZILLOW.COM

This north Myrtle Beach condo priced at $1.7 million has 3,333 square feet of floor space with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The oceanfront unit located in the Margate Tower in Kingston Plantation.

If purchased, the buyer would also have access to a heated pool with two levels, a spa and fitness center, a golf simulation room and putting green.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

122 Vista Del Mar Ln #2104, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Vista Del Mar condo 4
Screenshot of condminium at Vista Del Mar located at 122 Vista Del Mar Ln #2104 in Myrtle Beach. ZILLOW.COM

The $1.6 million condo at Vista Del Mar is 4,763 square feet of floor space with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It has direct elevator access and a large corner balcony that provides panoramic views of the beach. This unit is also located in Grand Dunes, so the buyer would have access to all the amenities the gated community has to offer.

122 Vista Del Mar Ln #2-1103, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Vista Del Mar condo
Screenshot of Vista Del Mar condominiums located at 122 Vista del Mar Lane in Myrtle Beach. ZILLOW.COM

This third condo at Vista Del Mar is for sale for $1.3 million. With a total of 2,950 square feet of floor space, the unit has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The condo also has a private elevator and views of the ocean. Vista Del Mar has a private oceanfront pool and a private beach access.

As part of Grand Dunes, the buyer would have access to all the community’s amenities, including a deep water marina.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Real Estate

How Black homeowners can fight racial bias in appraisals

August 05, 2021 4:15 AM

National Business

Rocket seeks to grow solar panel market by offering loans

August 05, 2021 4:15 AM

National Business

Poll: Americans are sitting on $15 billion in unused gift cards and credits

National Business

56% of Gen-Z and Millennials ready to take on debt to celebrate end of pandemic

National Business

Target-date funds: What they are and how they work

August 02, 2021 12:07 PM

National Business

Pelosi’s bid to extend eviction moratorium collapses

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service