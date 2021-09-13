TV

‘They think they can fool us?’ Fans have some questions about Drew Brees’ new hair

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on NBC Sports
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on NBC Sports Video screen grab from @SNFonNBC

There was a lot going on during Thursday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both on and off the field.

But not in the way one would expect.

While some fans took to social media to fuss over missed field goals and comment on Tom Brady’s connection to Benjamin Button, others were noticing something dramatically different:

Drew Brees’ hairline.

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Looks like the former quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, who has a new gig with sports analysts Tony Dungy and Mike Tirico on NBC Sports, has a completely new hairstyle.

Last we saw Brees and his hairline, he gracefully lost to Brady in the 2020 playoffs and chose to retire, bowing out after 20 memorable seasons — 15 of which were with the Saints. He had a total of 571 touchdowns, 80,358 passing yards and one Super Bowl ring.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated). Twitter: @TayloredSiren
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

TV

‘Orange Is the New Black’ star Uzo Aduba reveals secret marriage to filmmaker Robert Sweeting

September 13, 2021 4:10 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service