Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival gets approval from city council. Here’s the details

The Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival is returning in October after the city approved the event during a meeting on Tuesday.

Crossroads Event Productions is putting on the event from Oct. 15-17. The three-day event will be held at Charlie’s Place.

Organizers expect about 5,000 people to attend the festival, which will include live music, food and vendors.

The annual event will be headlined by Dee Lucas, Ryan Montano and Jazmin Ghent, according to the festival’s website. Admission is free.

Carver Street between 18th and 21st avenues north will be closed during the event.

Like many other events along the Grand Strand, the festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Festival Lineup and Hours:

Friday, Oct. 15

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Bull Canty





8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - Dee Lucas





Saturday, Oct. 16

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Mike Hall

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Chocolate Chip and Company

8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - Ryan Montano

Sunday, Oct. 17

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - The Ginger Crew

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Darryl Murril

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m - David P. Stevens

8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - Jazmin Ghent, George Foreman and the Myrtle Beach All-Star Band