A new concert series is coming to Myrtle Beach. Here are the details

— The Sun News file photo jbell@thesunnews.com

Local and regional bands will be playing at a new fall concert series in Myrtle Beach.

The city event will host “Nights at Nance,” during the October and November months. The concerts will be held at Nance Plaza in Myrtle Beach’s Arts & Innovation District on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, according to a Facebook post.

The first concert will be Oct. 7 and will feature Chocolate Chip & Company, a seven person band that plays different styles of music, including hip hop, reggae and soul.

Concertgoers should bring beach chairs to enjoy the live entertainment, the post stated. There will be two food trucks stationed at the venue.

City has not announced the bands that will play at the later dates.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For more information about the event, contact Lauren Clever at 843-918-1055.

Concert Dates: