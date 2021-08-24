Singer Tamela Mann and other gospel vocalists to headline Myrtle Beach festival

Tamela Mann poses in the press room with the award for best gospel performance/song for “God Provides” at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

A gospel concert will return to the beach next month, Myrtle Beach officials announced.

The Myrtle Beach Waves of Praise Gospel Festival will be from Friday, Sept. 3 to Saturday, Sept. 4. at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place, according to a post on Friday. It will start at 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Headliners for the event include, Travis Green, the Clark Sisters, Tamela Mann and Anthony Brown & Group Therapy.

Masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer stations are provided.

Click here for more information on the event.