Singer Tamela Mann and other gospel vocalists to headline Myrtle Beach festival
A gospel concert will return to the beach next month, Myrtle Beach officials announced.
The Myrtle Beach Waves of Praise Gospel Festival will be from Friday, Sept. 3 to Saturday, Sept. 4. at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place, according to a post on Friday. It will start at 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Headliners for the event include, Travis Green, the Clark Sisters, Tamela Mann and Anthony Brown & Group Therapy.
Masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer stations are provided.
