Contestant from ‘The Voice’ adds this Little River distillery to his SC singing tour

A top contestant on “NBC’s ‘The Voice’” will be performing at Twelve 33 Distillery this weekend.

Will Breman, who was on season 17, made it to the show’s top 8 contestants while he was there.

He is currently touring in South Carolina and will be performing at the Little River establishment on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Alexandra Osborn, the distillery’s marketing manager, said they are really excited that he chose the distillery as one of his touring venues.

“It might be exciting for our area to to see someone like that,” she said of the performance, adding that Breman was coached by singer John Legend while he was on the show.

Osborn said people seem to be really excited about the vocalist coming into town.

“We are hoping that it’ll bring people in,” she said. “Obviously, we love all the local artists that come in, but it’s just something different especially since he was on such a huge TV show.”

Tickets are not required for the event and seating is on a first come, first serve basis.