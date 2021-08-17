Brookgreen Gardens Beatles tribute series returns for the fall and we’ve got the details

The Beatles: “Here Comes the Sun,” “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” Apple Corp Ltd. file photo

An annual tribute concert will return to Brookgreen Gardens this fall, the nonprofit said in a Monday news release.

The series will feature The Beatles’ music from Here Comes the Sun Band, a group of five college friends dedicated to celebrating songs from the Fab Four. From Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, the band will perform songs like “She Loves You,” “Tax Man” and “Let It Be.”

“We are thrilled to bring back this beloved event that was on hiatus last year due to COVID-19,” Page Kiniry, president and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens, said in the release. “We know our guests will delight in returning to the gardens and enjoying a musical celebration of a decade of Beatles music.”

The concert will begin every night at 7:30 p.m. in the botanical garden.

Prices for the event vary depending on status. Tickets for members are $30 each, non-members pay $35 and VIP tickets are $100 each, which include preferred parking and seating, a wine and cheese reception, a souvenir glass and a complimentary shuttle to the concert. To purchase tickets, visit Brookgreen Gardens’ website.

Light refreshments and drinks can be purchased at the event. Outside food or drinks are prohibited.

The nonprofit is located on U.S. 17 in Murrells Inlet. For additional information about the event, click here.