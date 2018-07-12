This novel set in a local town might be a perfect summer read for your kids

If you want your kids to take a break from their screens and pick up a book this summer, a novel set in Pawleys Island may be of interest.

The King of Pawleys, by David Bernstein, mixes mystery, adventure and friendship throughout the novel. It follows a 10-year-old boy named Peter, who witnesses a "brutal" fight during the first night of his vacation in Pawleys Island.

Peter, with the help of his friends, begins a quest to "bring the culprit to justice" while they face the truths hidden in the coastal town, a news release says.

“It’s a fast-paced story that’s perfect for boys, girls, and parents alike,” said Bernstein in the release. “Even if you’ve never been to — or even heard of — Pawleys Island, the characters are relatable, the mystery will keep you guessing, and the ending will forever change the way you think about a summer vacation.”

Bernstein, of Buford, Georgia, hopes young readers will be swept up in Peter's adventure and find strength throughout his journey, believing that "they, too, can overcome the obstacles they face in their lives."

"At the same time, parents will appreciate the strong family values and wholesome innocence portrayed in the story, and they just might get transported back to their favorite childhood vacation spot in the process," the release states.

If you would like to get a copy of The King of Pawleys, it is available for purchase online on DavidBernsteinBooks.com and Amazon. You can also buy it at several Grand Strand area bookstores including The Original Hammock, My Sister's Books and Waterfront Books.

A book signing is scheduled on July 14 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Litchfield Books in Pawleys Island.

