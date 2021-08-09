Entertainment

House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach adds more notable concerts to growing schedule

Jamey Johnson will be performing at the House of Blues Saturday, Feb. 16.
Jamey Johnson will be performing at the House of Blues Saturday, Feb. 16. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

The House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach has added some notable shows recently, and the concerts satisfy fans of different decades of music.

More of a contemporary star, rapper Gucci Mane has been added to the schedule. Meanwhile, alternative rock band Sister Hazel, which was best known for its music in the 1990s, and rock band Papa Roach, which had its most success in the early 2000s, are also now on the slate.

Both Gucci Mane and Papa Roach have been nominated for Grammy Awards.

Gucci Mane was nominated for Best R&B Performance in 2020 for a song called “Exactly How I Feel” with Lizzo. Papa Roach was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Music Video, Short Form (“Broken Home”) in 2001.

Sister Hazel, meanwhile, is best known for single “All For You” in 1997.

The House of Blues is now at 100% capacity. The venue is requiring employees to wear masks and recommending patrons to do so.

Links to tickets can be found on the House of Blues’ website.

Below is a list of the original artists on the upcoming schedule:

House of Blue schedule

