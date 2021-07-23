Alabama tribute band to play on Myrtle Beach stage where the originals got their start

Though barricades were in place, this Saturday of Memorial Day weekend looked much different from years past. With Bike Fest postponed, family groups, some wearing masks walked Ocean Boulevard. May 23, 2020 jlee@thesunnews.com

Victor Shamah said his bar, The Bowery, gets nightly requests from patrons wanting to hear songs by Grammy Award-winning band Alabama.

After all, the bar is where the iconic band got its start in the 1970s.

That made the decision to bring in Boys in the Band, an Alabama tribute group that the band itself has praised, to perform at The Bowery.

“I thought it would be good for Myrtle Beach, I thought it would be good for The Bowery and I thought it would be good for the Alabama fans,” said Shamah, who has owned and operated the bar for 41 years. “You don’t know how many requests we get every night to sing Alabama songs.”

Boys in the Band is set to perform at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available for $10 on eventbrite.com and Shamah said he’ll likely have some available at the door.

Shamah, who worked with and became friendly with Alabama’s band members when they were regular performers at the Bowery, said he consulted the original crew about the tribute performers and got a recommendation to bring them here.

“They’re excited about them,” Shamah said of Alabama, which shares a hometown of Fort Payne, Alabama with Boys in the Band.

Shamah said he’s watched videos and promotions featuring Boys in the Band and is eager to see them live.

“I’m excited to bring the Alabama tribute band here to The Bowery for our people,” he said. “It fit in perfect.”

Shamah noted that Sunday night is usually once of the slowest nights of the week for The Bowery, as it is with most bars in town. But he’s gotten early indications that this Sunday night could be a busy one.

“We’ve gotten a lot of phone calls on it,” said Shamah, whose bar is in its 77th year of operation. “We should have a nice crowd here.”