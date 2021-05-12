Pauly Shore, Nick Di Paolo, Def Comedy Jam alums among comedians coming to Myrtle Beach

Three entertainment venues in the Myrtle Beach area will be hosting notable comedians in the coming months.

Among them, 1990s comedy icon Pauly Shore will appear in August at Carolina Comedy Club, outspoken comic Nick Di Paolo will appear in June at the Comedy Cabana, and three comics who were cast members of HBO’s Def Comedy Jam will perform Memorial Day weekend at the Asher Theatre.

Shore will spend a full week at Carolina Comedy Club in Broadway at the Beach from Aug. 11-18.

He became one of the biggest comics in the 1990s after his MTV show “Totally Pauly” ran for six years, leading to numerous TV and leading film roles including “Encino Man,” “Son in Law,” “Jury Duty,” “In the Army Now” and “Bio Dome.”

In 2014, Shore released “Pauly Shore Stands Alone,” a road documentary that follows him as he performs in towns throughout Wisconsin while dealing with his personal life back home in California. It appeared on Showtime and is on Amazon Prime. He released a series of video interviews in May 2017 for the “Pauly Shore Podcast Show.”

Di Paolo’s comedy is often political and few if any subjects are off limits. He has described his comedy as funny, socially relevant and a little bit reckless, and he gained notoriety as a regular on many Comedy Central Roasts.

He’ll be appearing June 4-5 at Comedy Cabana on Restaurant Row.

Di Paolo has hosted his own radio shows on New York’s 92.3 Free FM, has co-hosted “The Nick & Artie Show” and “The Nick Di Paolo Show” on SiriusXM, and hosts the live streaming “The Nick Di Paolo Show,” which airs four days a week in places including www.thecomicsgym.com and Di Paolo’s website nickdip.com. It will soon be available on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, Android TV and Android and iPhone mobile apps.

He has performed on several late night talk shows, was twice nominated for an Emmy for his writing on HBO’s The Chris Rock Show, has had three half-hour standup specials on Comedy Central and a Showtime Special “Raw Nerve”, and released the specials “Another Senseless Killing” “Inflammatory” and 2019’s “A Breath of Fresh Air.” He was one of the stars on Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn.

He has had other TV roles on FX’s Louie, Inside Amy Schumer, The Sopranos, Cop Show and CK’s Horace and Pete, as well as on many other sitcoms.

Def Comedy Jam alums AJ Jamal, Barbara Carlyle and James Stephens will be performing May 28-29 at Stephens’ Asher Theatre, and the shows will be hosted by Ice Cream of BET’s Comic View.

Jamal was a star on the “In Living Color” sketch comedy show and has appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno, HBO’s “Comic Relief,” “Show Time at the Apollo” and “Comic Justice” on Comedy Central.

Carlyle has appeared on Tiffany Haddish’s Netflix special “They Ready” as well as 2012’s “Laugh N Yo Face” and Uptown Comic in 2012. Stephens is known as “The Man of a Thousand Voices.”

Def Comedy Jam had a run from 1992-97 on HBO and was produced by Russell Simmons. It helped launch the careers of Bernie Mac, Cedric the Entertainer, Bill Bellamy, Chris Tucker, Martin Lawrence and a host of other talented black comics.

Asher Theatre has a pair of game shows this summer, each over eight weeks. “After the I dos” will be at 7 p.m. Friday nights beginning July 2, and the “Murder at the Cotton Club” murder mystery show will be Wednesdays beginning June 30. Miguel Nunez Jr., star of the movie Juwanna Mann and TV show Tour of Duty, will host the first “After the I dos” show and Pastor Gentile Everett of the Word Network will host the remaining shows.

Carolina Comedy Club will also feature Christian comedian Paul Crist on Aug. 6-8.

Crist has gained popularity online through sketches on YouTube that have received millions of views including those titled “Honest Football Coach,” “Every Parent at Disney” and “Brands that need to be canceled IMMEDIATELY,” and the creation of comedy sketch videos for Buzzfeed. He also has millions of followers on Instagram and Facebook.

Comedy Cabana has JJ Walker of “Good Times” fame from June 17-19, “Last Comic Standing” winner Josh Blue from July 16-18, Greg Morton from Aug. 9-15, Bobby Collins from Aug. 27-29 and former “The King of Queens” cast member Gary Valentine on Sept. 14.

Comedy Cabana is also hosting a weekly open mic contest that begins May 17 and concludes June 14.

The Charles Bach Wonders Theatre opens on June 4 in the former Oz Nightclub in Broadway at the Beach, and comedy hypnotist Steve Falcon will have a nightly show in addition to the magic of Charles Bach and Niels Duinker’s one-man comedy juggling and variety show.