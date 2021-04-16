Here’s how to see 2 ascending proteges of rapper Gucci Mane perform near Myrtle Beach

Ron Phill

Gucci Mane’s “secret weapon” is coming to Myrtle Beach this weekend.

And another key cog from the Atlanta rap icon’s stable will be here next month.

Big Scarr, who this week is No. 1 on Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart — a list of the “fastest accelerating artists across the Internet,” according to help.nextbigsound.com — is set to perform at club El Trebo, 641 Robert M Grissom Parkway, at 10 p.m. Sunday.

“Gucci Mane calls him his secret weapon. I’m pretty sure he’s going to be the next thing,” said Myrtle Beach native Clyde Bellamy of Hustle Gang Strong entertainment, which is hosting the show along with Ron Phill, also known as DJ P-Money, the event’s DJ.

Pooh Shiesty, 21, another of Gucci Mane’s proteges, is scheduled to perform at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach on May 2 at 7 p.m. The Memphis, Tennessee-based artist, who was named Billboard’s Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month in February, made his late-night television debut Wednesday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Big Scarr — another Memphis-based trap rapper whose moniker refers to “the marks of life’s trials and tribulations on his face and body,” according to the website for Gucci Mane label 1017, which he started in 2016 — also has a song titled “SoicyBoyz 2” that is No. 13 on the Top Triller U.S. Billboard chart this week.

Big Scarr, 21, is relatively new to the scene, but his Internet success led to his signing with 1017/Atlantic Records in 2020. Soicy Boyz 2 has more than 18 million views on YouTube and recently-released single “Soicy Boyz 3,” which features Gucci Mane, has nearly 4 million in about three weeks of being available there. The rapper has several other singles with millions of views — some in the tens of millions — on YouTube alone.

Big Scarr’s debut mixtape, “Big Grim Reaper,” recently came out and is available online.

“It’s real big because with the younger crowd he’s like one of the top artists,” Bellamy said of securing the deal to bring Big Scarr here. “I try to do things that I know people are going to want to see.”

Hustle Gang Strong is renting out El Trebo for the night to host the show, which Bellamy believes will be a hit in the area.

“He brings like the club scene, good music for people to dance to, jump around to,” he said. “And the girls love him. If you get the girls coming in everybody’s going to come in.”

Bellamy said his brand has been hosting shows in Myrtle Beach and Georgetown since 2018, but he said the coronavirus pandemic slowed business greatly. He said this is the first show Hustle Gang Strong has put on since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Bellamy is hoping he can tap into bigger, more diverse crowds in accordance with the talent he secures deals with in the future.

“I think its going to be a big draw. We’re trying to get the Coastal Carolina crowd out and a mixed crowd instead of just being the hip hop crowd,” he said.

Big Scarr is another notable name to a list of hip hop ascending stars who Bellamy — and other area musical promoters — have brought to the area in recent years. He is expected to perform from approximately 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. and El Trebo closes at 2 a.m.

“That’s mostly the tight part about it. I try to deal with the newer people the younger people will like,” Bellamy said. “I like bringing in artists working their way from the bottom to the top.”

Tickets for the Big Scarr are $40 (VIP is $60) and are available at Ocean Jewels in Coastal Grand Mall. You can contact Bellamy at 843-492-8352 for more information.

Tickets for Pooh Shiesty, meanwhile, start at $122 and can be purchased on the website of the House of Blues’ parent company, Live Nation.