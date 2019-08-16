Myrtle Beach magician Carl Michael mystified Ohio State’s football team this week

Myrtle Beach magician performs for Ohio State football team Carl Michael, a Myrtle Beach resident and magician, performed some of his magic for the Ohio State University football team on Wednesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carl Michael, a Myrtle Beach resident and magician, performed some of his magic for the Ohio State University football team on Wednesday.

The Ohio State University football team spent much of its practice time Wednesday being mystified by Myrtle Beach magician Carl Michael.

The team had Michael perform throughout the day and his magic and the Buckeyes’ reaction to it was caught on camera by an Ohio State athletics film crew.

At one point he incorporated his performance into a ceremony acknowledging the removing of a black stripe from a freshman’s helmet to signify he “officially” became a part of the team.

Michael, who performs up to three nights per week at the Carolina Comedy Club in Broadway at the Beach when he’s not touring or doing corporate events, has performed for several college and professional teams in the past few years including the Carolina Panthers, New York Knicks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Las Vegas Golden Knights, Texas Tech football and Wichita State basketball.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He also has several recent videos that have gone viral that include him doing magic for Paris Hilton, Stormy Daniels and country music stars and past Carolina Country Music Festival performers Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch and Thomas Rhett. You can view more of his magic @CMMagic on Instagram and Twitter.