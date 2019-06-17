Take that midnight train to Myrtle Beach: The ‘Empress of Soul’ is coming to town

Aerial views of Carolina Country Music Fest Friday An aerial view of the Carolina Country Music Fest. Timelapse and drone footage of CCMF 2019 as storms pass through and the party continues Friday, June 7, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An aerial view of the Carolina Country Music Fest. Timelapse and drone footage of CCMF 2019 as storms pass through and the party continues Friday, June 7, 2019.

Get your wallets ready because legendary singer Gladys Knight is coming to Myrtle Beach.

The seven-time Grammy winner will make a special appearance at The Carolina Opry Theater in Myrtle Beach for a one-night only performance on March 8 next year at 7 p.m.

Knight, also referred to as the “Empress of Soul,” took the music scene by storm in 1960 singing lead with Gladys Knight & The Pips. Recording more than 38 albums over the years, including four solo albums in the last decade, Knight, 74, has generated several top-charting hits ranging from pop to gospel to R&B.

Music-goers can expect to hear classics, including “Best Thing to Ever Happen to Me,” “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination” and “Midnight Train to Georgia” when Knight hits the Myrtle Beach stage.

The Carolina Opry Theater is located at 8901 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. Tickets are on sale now starting at $76. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 800-843-6779 or visit www.TheCarolinaOpry.com.