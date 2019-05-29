Waka Flocka Flame, Travis Porter among artists at upcoming outdoor events in Myrtle Beach

Waka Flocka Flame will perform June 6 at Myrtle Beach Speedway as part of a Fusion Experience event from 7-11 p.m. featuring a mix of live performances and DJ sets. AP

Rap/hip hop artists Waka Flocka Flame and Travis Porter are performing shows in early June in Myrtle Beach as part of a series of all-ages events being hosted and promoted by Myrtle Beach-based Nomad Productions.

Waka Flocka Flame will perform at Myrtle Beach Speedway on Thursday, June 6 as part of an outdoor Fusion Experience event featuring a mix of live performances and DJ sets. The four-hour event from 7-11 p.m. will also feature Atlanta area rapper Cash Clip, Lil Peep tribute band Lil Weep and the Cry Baby’s, DJ Dirty of Charlotte, N.C., and the Party Monster DJ/emcee duo.

Waka Flocka Flame’s hits include “O Let’s Do It,” “No Hands,” and “Grove Street Party.”

General admission tickets are $30 in advance by calling the ticket hotline at 888-523-9076 or going to tiny.cc/wakaflocka and $35 at the show. Beer and wine will be available for patrons over 21, a pass the line option will be available and a VIP section may be offered.

Fusion: The Concert/DJ Evolution “fuses together the best of the concert experience and the club experience on one night,” said Nomad Productions owner Bryan Campanile.

The Travis Porter group will headline a second four-hour Fusion event on Thursday, June 13 on The Boathouse’s outdoor stage that will also feature Fabo of D4L, which is known for the hit “Laffy Taffy,” as well as Cash Clip, Party Monster, Notty Nugent & Marqo Mazii, and Funk Musik with Gene Boy & EmaqMadelt.

Travis Porter’s hits include “Ayy Ladies,” “Bring it Back,” and “Make it Rain.”

General admission tickets are $25 in advance by calling the ticket hotline at 888-523-9076 or going to tiny.cc/portermb and $30 at the show. Beer and wine will be available for patrons over 21 and an after party will follow from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. inside The Boathouse.

A pair of Tuesday Wet & Wild Foam Parties for all ages featuring huge foam cannons will be held at Myrtle Beach Speedway on June 4 and 11. Party Monster will host, touring DJs will play a musical mix and the festival atmosphere will feature giveaways from the stage, floats and beach balls. Tickets are $20 in advance through the hotline and $25 at the event and beer and wine will be available for adults.

“We’re trying to bring some national acts and big city event-style shows to Myrtle Beach,” Campanile said.

The events are timed to catch recently graduated college and high school students celebrating their graduations on the Grand Strand.