These Def Comedy Jam comics are reuniting for a show in Myrtle Beach. See when and where

Five comics who made appearances on the Def Comedy Jam standup show on HBO are reuniting after more than two decades for three nights of shows in Myrtle Beach during Atlantic Beach Bikefest.

The Def Comedy Jam 25-year Reunion Blockbuster Show is being held March 23-25 – Memorial Day Weekend – at The Asher Theatre in the former Waccamaw Pottery area of Fantasy Harbour.

Chucky Ducky, J. Anthony Brown, Alonzo “Hamburger” Jones, Bruh Man From Da Fif Flo and James Stephens III will perform six shows over the three days, with performances at 7 and 9 p.m. each night and tickets $40 in advance and $50 at the door.

Stephens, “The Man of a Thousand Voices” who owns and regularly performs at the Asher Theatre, organized the reunion.

“It’s going to be weird, because I talk to them on the phone but they’re old now,” Stephens said. “The guys are funnier now to me. The older you get the funnier you get.”





Def Comedy Jam had a run from 1992-97 on HBO and was produced by Russell Simmons. It helped launch the careers of Bernie Mac, Cedric the Entertainer, Bill Bellamy, Chris Tucker, Martin Lawrence and a host of other talented black comics.





“This is the first time this many Def Jam acts are actually performing in one setting since probably 20 to 25 years ago,” Stephens said.

Among the performing comics’ credits, Bruh Man was on Lawrence’s show Martin for several years, J. Anthony Brown has been a writer and co-host for the Steve Harvey Show and Tom Joyner Show, and Shucky Ducky is the longtime ringmaster of the UniverSoul Circus.

Stephens said if this month’s shows go well he may try to organize another Def Jam reunion this summer with different comics.





Tickets for Thursday’s 7 p.m. show are half price for locals and can be purchased at AsherTheatre.com by using the promo code LOVEYOULOCALS in all capital letters.